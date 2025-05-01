Business by Keka Araújo Melky Jean, Saint Sauveur 1972 Rum, And The Bold Reclamation Of Haitian Heritage Melky Jean’s venture into the spirits industry is far from a capricious venture







Melky Jean’s Saint Sauveur Rum celebrates Haitian heritage, resilience, and the 1972 refugee story, a significant event in Haitian history that saw a mass exodus of Haitians seeking political and economic freedom.

This rum offers a nuanced narrative in honor of Haitian Heritage Month, serving as a powerful symbol of the Haitian journey toward independence and the indomitable spirit that defines its people.

As Haitian Heritage Month unfolds across the diaspora, a new spirit has emerged, one that seeks to transcend the typical narratives surrounding Haiti and offers a taste of its rich history and unwavering resilience: Saint Sauveur 1972 Premium 4 Year Rum. Founded by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Melky Jean, this is not merely another celebrity-endorsed libation. It is a thoughtfully crafted homage to Haitian heritage, embodied in a bottle that tells a powerful story of survival and the enduring spirit of a people.

Saint Sauveur Rum sets itself apart with its flavor profile—a smooth, smoky finish layered with deep oak, sweet caramel, and warm vanilla notes, underscored by hints of spice and cane sugar. This tantalizing blend is not just a liquid within a bottle, but a part of a larger, more profound narrative. Each 750 mL specialty bottle bears a powerful tribute to the Saint Sauveur ship, a vessel that ran aground on the shores of Pompano Beach, Florida, in 1972, carrying 65 Haitian passengers seeking refuge. This pivotal event, often absent from mainstream historical accounts, serves as the cornerstone of Melky Jean’s brand, a potent symbol of the Haitian journey toward freedom and the indomitable spirit that defines its people.

Melky Jean’s venture into the spirits industry is far from a capricious venture. She stands as a third-generation innovator, her path paved by the entrepreneurial spirit of her grandmother, a resourceful moonshiner who operated in the shadows of the 1940s, and her mother, a celebrated artisan of the traditional Haitian liqueur, Kremas.

Now, as the majority owner of her rum brand, Melky is not simply continuing a family tradition; she is forging her legacy, imbuing her creation with a deep sense of authenticity and a clear, purposeful vision.

The brand’s resonant tagline, “Taste the Heritage, Celebrate the Spirit,” encapsulates its core mission. It’s not just about the drink, but about the rich heritage and the resilient spirit of the Haitian people that it represents.

For Melky, Saint Sauveur 1972 Heritage Rum serves as a vital tool for storytelling, providing a direct counterpoint to the often-simplistic and negative portrayals of Haiti that dominate global media.

“So I think it’s essential for us as black people to tell our own stories,” she asserts, highlighting the critical need for self-representation.

Her presentations introducing the rum often begin with a deliberate exercise in historical awareness, “Have you ever heard of the Mayflower?”

The near-universal recognition of this iconic ship stands in stark contrast to the unfamiliarity that greets her follow-up, “Have you ever heard of the St. Sauveur?”

I hadn’t.

This stark contrast underscores the very essence of Melky’s endeavor.

“And I go, ‘Listen, it’s not your fault. This is my job to tell you a story that you’ve never heard of. So the St. Sauveur is the first ever documented Haitian refugee ship to land on the shores of Pompano Beach, Florida, in the year 1972.’”

This single event encapsulates a broader Haitian American story, one that profoundly resonates with the complexities of identity that Melky herself embodies. Born in Brooklyn, New York, to Haitian parents, she navigates the hyphenated reality of being both American and deeply connected to her Haitian roots.

“Being born in America, you’re technically what? American, yes. Right. Now, imagine you’re growing up in New York or New Jersey. You’re American, but your culture is Haitian. So my first language wasn’t English. It was French Creole.”

The very real duality often led to her feeling like an outsider in both worlds.

“To the Americans, I was one of those boat people, you know. And then to the Haitians, because I spoke Creole with an accent, I was a Jasper. I was an American. And so when I found, you know, I wasn’t Haitian enough. I wasn’t American enough, and I wasn’t Haitian enough. And so I had to find a space in everything that I’ve ever done just to find my own space.”

Saint Sauveur Rum becomes that very space, a tangible representation of this nuanced identity. The brand acknowledges and celebrates the multifaceted experiences of the Haitian diaspora, as well as the broader Black diaspora.

“This brand is more than just a drink—it’s an experience,” Melky explains with conviction. “It’s a reflection of my roots, my rhythm, and what’s been missing from store shelves.”

Melky’s commitment to authentic representation extends beyond the name and the poignant story of the Saint Sauveur. The brand’s visually striking identity, including the design of the bottle labels, was intentionally entrusted to a Black woman-owned company based in Chicago.

“The labels on the bottle are created in Chicago intentionally by a woman, a black woman. Very big for me.”

This deliberate choice underscores her unwavering dedication to fostering inclusivity within the industry and providing meaningful platforms for Black creatives. For Melky, the narrative of Haiti is inextricably intertwined with the broader tapestry of Black history and experience in the United States and around the world. Haiti is directly tied to one famous Midwestern city.

“The Haitian story is inextricably linked to the story of black people in America and around the world, as it can’t be told without Haitian stories.”

This connection echoes the significant, yet often understated, contributions of Black individuals to the very fabric of American history, such as Jean-Baptiste Point DuSable, a Haitian of African and French descent, who is widely recognized as the founder of Chicago.

DuSable’s pivotal role in establishing a major American city serves as a powerful reminder of the enduring impact of Haitian and Black individuals on the nation’s development.

The year 1972 carries a deeply personal resonance for Melky.

“And so in 1972, that also was the year that my mother came to the United States because there was a dictator…And that’s when you had the mass load of refugees leaving. They were seeking political and economic freedom. She wasn’t on the St. Sauveur, but she left Haiti in search of that freedom as well.”

Her mother’s journey, paralleling that of the Saint Sauveur passengers, underscores the enduring quest for a better life that has historically driven Haitian migration.

Melky’s entrepreneurial journey with Saint Sauveur Rum is also a profound act of self-investment. Reflecting on the often selfless nature of womanhood, she poignantly states, “If you always—as a woman, whether you invest in your relationships or you invest in your children, and you take that time for everybody else, you don’t take the time to pour into yourself. Yeah. And this is one of the first times in my life I’ve done it. And every time I decide to bet on me, it makes a difference.”

This understanding of the vital role of Black women in shaping movements and legacies fuels Melky’s desire to create a brand that genuinely represents and uplifts her community.

“Absolutely. Nothing without us is fine. Never, never.”

“And we as Haitians have been involved in so many pivotal moments in American history,” Melky emphasizes, broadening the scope of her narrative beyond the personal to the historical contributions of the Haitian diaspora.

“What I created isn’t just a Haitian rum. It’s a Haitian American rum. Because we have a lot more in common than they try to tell us.”

This powerful statement underscores her intention to build bridges and highlight the shared experiences and intertwined histories within the Black diaspora.

Melky is also intentionally challenging conventional perceptions of rum.

“When most people think of rum, they think about, you know, going out on vacation and having rum in Jamaica or Barbados. They don’t really look at rum as a player in the game. Right. Yeah. And what I’ve created is a rum that not only can, you know, make your pina coladas and your daiquiris. But both of my SKUs, you can add ice, and you can sip it.”

This deliberate positioning elevates Saint Sauveur Rum beyond a mere vacation beverage, presenting it as a sophisticated spirit to be savored and appreciated for its quality and the story it embodies.

“And when you’re sipping it, what I love to say is we celebrate the heritage. You know what I mean? And in that, we’re tasting the heritage and celebrating the spirit. Because the heritage is the Haitian heritage.”

Melky directly connects the sensory experience of enjoying her rum with the act of honoring and experiencing Haitian legacy.

While acknowledging the competitive landscape of the spirits market, she asserts, “It’s not oversaturated with people like me. It’s not oversaturated with stories like this one. And we deserve a space in that platform so we can show people what Haitian legacy really looks like, what Haitian royalty really looks like. You know, we are the kings and the queens of all of it.”

For Melky, the spirit in the bottle carries a deeper, metaphorical significance.

“Let’s talk about spirit, because there are good and bad spirits. And whether I don’t care if you come from Haiti, if you come from Cuba, if you come from Colombia, if you come from, you know, New Orleans, we talk about spirits. And this is a good spirit because what happens is a spirit. You take it. Right. And you put it inside and you drink it. Right. So now that spirit becomes part of you. As you drink this Haitian American rum, it is a rum that embodies resilience. It is a rum that is celebrating a people, and you’re taking it in.”

This imbues the act of enjoying Saint Sauveur Rum with a profound connection to the enduring strength and spirit of the Haitian people.

Melky also draws a powerful thread connecting her entrepreneurial journey to the legacy of the women in her family.

“My grandmother made moonshine. My mom, who came to the United States, had to find a different way to make money. So, what she would do is make crema. I like to say that my grandmother made clay. My mother makes crema, and now I make rum. Yes.”

The maven’s lineage of resourceful and determined women provides a robust foundation for Saint Sauveur Rum, rooting it in a history of innovation and resilience.

Saint Sauveur Rum, therefore, is far more than a premium spirit. It is a carefully crafted narrative, a taste of Haitian heritage and resilience, brought to life by the vision and passion of Melky Jean.

As Haitian Heritage Month provides a dedicated space for celebration and reflection, Saint Sauveur Rum offers a tangible way to engage with the rich history and enduring spirit of Haiti, inviting the diaspora and the wider world to raise a glass to a story of survival, strength, and the bold reclamation of a vibrant and vital legacy, echoing the foundational contributions of Haitian figures like Jean-Baptiste Point DuSable to the American landscape.

