Women by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jamaican-American Mayor Honored As One Of Most Influential Black Women In South Florida The mayor has created new initiatives and programming to help underserved members of her community.







Denise Grant, the Jamaica-born Mayor of Lauderhill, Florida, has received a tremendous honor as a prominent Black woman in business.

For her achievement in public service, Grant became part of Legacy Magazine‘s 2025 list of Florida’s Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry. Grant became mayor of the South Florida city following her win in the November 2024 election.

Since her appointment, Grant has used her platform to help underserved constituents. According to the Jamaica Observer, the mayor has provided senior utility relief, allocating almost $1 million to help elderly residents with their water bills. As a champion of food security, she also designated $100,000 to help South Florida families put food on their tables.

As a civic leader and voice for the advancement of Florida’s infrastructure and initiative, Legacy Magazine opted to recognize her accomplishment. Of the honor, Grant thanked the other Black women nominees in the region for their impact across the state.

“I thank God, the source of my existence, [and] thus dedicate this achievement to my mother, whose unwavering support has been important to my journey. I am also inspired by the phenomenal Black women across South Florida who made this year’s list; their influence, leadership and legacy are undeniable,” she said.

Mayor Grant continues to establish herself as a dynamic elected official, engaging the community through policy-focused discussions and mentorship programs for the city’s youth. From Tea Time with Seniors to her Adopt a Park initiative, her tenure has brought progress and opportunity to the Lauderhill community.

As a pioneer who is shifting the local political landscape, the South Florida mayor continues to launch equitable initiatives that uplift all community members.

She added, “This recognition is not just about me; it’s about the city of Lauderhill and our collective efforts to drive innovation, advance equity, and create opportunities for future generations. I am proud to lead a city that embodies these values, and I look forward to continuing our work together to make Lauderhill shine.”

RELATED CONTENT: VP Music Group Partners With Food For The Poor To Accelerate Jamaica’s Post-Melissa Rebuilding Efforts