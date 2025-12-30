Global by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors VP Music Group Partners With Food For The Poor To Accelerate Jamaica’s Post-Melissa Rebuilding Efforts The collaboration centers on a newly launched donation portal designed to streamline the procurement of lumber, roofing supplies, cement, and construction tools.







In a decisive move to address the long-term housing crisis triggered by Hurricane Melissa, VP Music Group has announced a formal partnership with Food For The Poor to deliver essential building materials to Jamaica’s hardest-hit communities.



The collaboration centers on a newly launched donation portal designed to streamline the procurement of lumber, roofing supplies, cement, and construction tools. While initial humanitarian aid focused on immediate survival, this initiative shifts the focus toward permanent reconstruction for thousands of families still displaced by the storm’s devastation.



Food For The Poor, a veteran international relief organization, will manage distribution logistics, ensuring that hardware and building materials reach households in the island’s most vulnerable regions, specifically targeting parishes such as St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland.



“Our island home, Jamaica, is facing a challenging moment, with families left without homes, resources, and in some cases, hope,” said Patricia “Miss Pat” Chin, co-founder of VP Records. “The need is real and urgent, and through our partnership with Food For The Poor, we are committed to helping families as they rebuild.”



The partnership is the latest pillar in a sustained relief campaign by the reggae and dancehall powerhouse. In the months following Hurricane Melissa, VP Music Group has facilitated humanitarian flights via Captain Barrington Irving’s Experience Aviation and lent its influence to high-profile fundraisers, including the “Jamaica Strong” benefit at New York’s UBS Arena and the “Stay Strong Jamaica” concert in Hollywood, Florida.



The label also previously channeled financial support through Sean Paul’s existing foundation partnership with Food For The Poor, which funded early-stage recovery. This new portal aims to bridge the gap between emergency charity and sustainable infrastructure. By focusing on raw materials and hardware, the organizers intend to empower local communities to restore stability and move beyond the cycle of displacement.



With over 120,000 homes damaged or destroyed across the island, the logistics of this partnership are critical. By leveraging Food For The Poor’s established distribution network, VP Music Group ensures that every dollar donated translates directly into the “hybrid” housing models now being deployed—structures reinforced with concrete to withstand future Category 5 systems. This collaborative effort represents a vital lifeline for the 1.6 million Jamaicans impacted by the strongest storm in the nation’s recorded history.



Individuals and organizations looking to support the rebuilding of Jamaican households can contribute directly through the official VP Music Group and Food For The Poor donation gateway. Of the $50,000 need, a little over $10k has been donated so far.



