South Florida Schools Gives Students Day Off For Eid Al-Fitr

Students in South Florida now get the day off for the Islamic Holiday of Eid Al-Fitr. Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, and Broward County schools have the closure in place to observe the end of Ramadan.

Students there took Wednesday, April 10, off as, according to the Palm Beach Post, the schools authorized an official day off for the 2023-2024 year. They also plan to not have classes on March 31 of next year, the assumed future date for the holiday.

When the three-day celebration of Eid begins, it is based on the sighting of a new moon. It also signifies the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, where Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset. This new accommodation is a relief for Islamic parents who do not want their children to miss class.

“Students will be able to celebrate the day in religious tradition with their family and friends without worrying about having to miss school,” Samir Kakli, president of the South Florida Muslim Federation.

Typically, the first day of Eid begins with a special prayer at the mosque, where Muslims wear their finest clothing. The rest of the holiday includes events such as concerts and festivals for families to come together.

Palm Beach County’s school board first approved the closures in 2022, according to the Palm Beach Post. However, members faced backlash from parents for recognizing the Muslim holiday. Naysayers spewed Islamophobic language, with one saying that it aligns with “the worst of violence and bigotry.”

However, Muslim parents are grateful that students will no longer have to sacrifice their education to enjoy their religious customs.

“I’m old enough to remember what it was like to have to choose between taking an exam or celebrating your holiday with your family,” Imran Siddiqui, a father of four, told the board. “It’s reassuring and nice to know that my kids and other kids will not be forced to make that same decision.”