News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Southern Black Girls And Women’s Consortium’s Dream Fund Winner Announced The consortium granted over $526k to these organizations focused on uplifting Black women and girls.







The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium officially announced the Dream Fund winners on National Giving Day, Aug. 28.

The 2024 Black Girls Dream Fund bestows grant-funding opportunities and resources to Black-women-led organizations and projects. These recipients have worked toward uplifting Black girls and women across the southern United States. Led by a collective of Black women dedicated to philanthropy and activism, the consortium uplifts grassroots and national groups that align with its values.

The Dream Fund will promote missions to empower this demographic through this support. The winning organizations work in the consortium’s core funding categories: education, social justice, economics, and more. Grant winners include New Vision MSK and Hope For Youth, Inc. in Georgia, Black Birth Justice in Kentucky, and Justice for Black Girls in Virginia.

This year’s winners received 34 grants, ranging from $10K to $30K. Leadership announced that the grants totaled over $526K; the recipients came from 13 states.

“Announcing Black Girls Dream Fund winners is always a moment of immense pride and joy for us,” Interim Executive Director Chanceé Lundy shared in a statement to BLACK ENTERPRISE. “We are super excited to support a diverse group of projects and organizations making significant strides on behalf of Black women and girls in the South and beyond. Each grantee brings a unique vision and dedication to their work, and we look forward to the positive changes they will bring to their communities.”

Moreover, the Dream Fund provides these underserved groups with a critical pipeline of financial support. According to the Southern Rural Black Women’s Initiative, only 5.4% of $4.8 billion philanthropic investments allocated to the South went to programs centered on Black women and girls.

The Dream Fund also serves as a call to action for all to give more, financially or otherwise. The consortium hopes to shift the landscape of initiatives that change lives.

“Our commitment to transforming the landscape for Black women and girls through the Black Girls Dream Fund continues to drive us,” also stated the consortium’s founder, LaTosha Brown. “This year’s grant recipients represent the very essence of innovation and leadership within our communities. As we celebrate their achievements, we are reminded of the ongoing necessity to support and elevate Black-led initiatives that challenge systemic barriers and ignite change. Together, we are building radical futures where dreams are not just envisioned but realized, empowering the next generation to lead with both courage and conviction.”

The Southern Black Girl and Women’s Consortium also encourages everyone to visit its website to learn more about its mission and the winners.

