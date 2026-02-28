HBCU by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Southern University To Honor Caleb Wilson With Posthumous Degree One Year After Tragic Hazing Death Wilson died due to a tragic hazing incident.







By Robert Hill

Southern University announced that late student Caleb Wilson will be awarded his bachelor’s degree posthumously during the 2026 Spring Commencement.

After the one-year anniversary of 20-year-old engineering major Wilson’s death, Southern University is remaining dedicated to honoring the junior by presenting him with his bachelor’s degree. He passed away on Feb. 27, 2025, due to a tragic hazing incident that left loved ones mourning while continuing to honor his life.

“This spring, when Caleb would have walked across the stage in the F.G. Clark Activity Center with the Class of 2026, the University will bestow upon him a posthumous degree,” the university shared in a statement, reports TheGriot. “We hope that this tribute reflects our enduring respect for his commitment, his accomplishments, and the legacy he leaves within the Southern University family.”

Wilson died while pledging for Southern University’s Beta Sigma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Wilson’s death was ruled a homicide after autopsy results revealed that he went into shock and later passed due to commotio cordis, which causes an abnormal heart rhythm or cardiac arrest.

Wilson was reportedly punched four times in the chest by fraternity member Caleb McCray before collapsing and arriving at Baton Rouge General Hospital. Since the incident, the university expelled the fraternity, and the family has filed lawsuits against the chapter, the national organization, and the five individuals involved.

In December 2025, an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury has indicted five people in the alleged hazing death of Wilson, WAFB reports. District Attorney Hillar Moore said the investigation remains ongoing, citing phone data and other evidence still being reviewed. McCray was indicted for manslaughter and felony hazing. Kyle Thurman and Isaiah Smith face charges including felony hazing, manslaughter and obstruction. Winston Sanders and Jaydn Landrum were also indicted.

