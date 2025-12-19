News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton 5 Suspects Indicted For Alleged Hazing Death Of Southern University’s Caleb Wilson A grand jury in East Baton Rouge Parish indicted Caleb McCray, Kyle Thurman, Isaiah Smith, Winston Sanders and Jaydn Landrum







The five suspects who were allegedly involved in the purported hazing incident at Southern University, where potential Omega Psi Phi initiate Caleb Wilson died after reportedly being punched in his chest in February, have been indicted.

According to WSAB, a grand jury in East Baton Rouge Parish indicted Caleb McCray, Kyle Thurman, and Isaiah Smith, who were arrested in March, as well as Winston Sanders and Jaydn Landrum. All five men were indicted on several charges for their alleged role in the death of Wilson, who died Feb. 26.

McCray was indicted for manslaughter and principal to felony hazing, and Thurman was indicted for principal to felony hazing and three counts of obstruction of justice. Smith was indicted for principal to manslaughter, principal to felony hazing, and obstruction of justice. Landrum’s indictment was for principal to felony hazing, and Sanders’ was for principal to felony hazing, as well as two counts of obstruction of justice.

All suspects were also indicted for misdemeanor hazing charges for other pledges who were allegedly being hazed that night.

District Attorney Hillar Moore stated that the investigation is ongoing.

“We are continuing to investigate,” Moore said. “The main thing is telephones that are being downloaded and other evidence, and then hopefully cooperation of people that are now indicted.”

A sixth suspect, Jaelyn Grissom, was not indicted, but he is not out of the clear, as he might be if more evidence comes to light.

Rob Marionneaux, who is representing the Wilson family, said, “Rather than call the authorities once they realized something bad was going on with Caleb, what did they do? Change his clothes, come up with a story and drop him on the steps of the hospital.”

The family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in September.

Wilson was a member of the Human Jukebox Marching Band, played the trumpet, and was a mechanical engineering major.

