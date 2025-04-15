Southwest Airlines Latest Policy Shift: No More Unexpired Flight Credits

Southwest is continuing on its not-so-favorable changes to customer perks, this time saying farewell to its never-ending flight credits.

Credits for any cancelled flights or downgraded fares will come with a deadline to use them. This new policy will go into effect the same day as the end of the airline’s two free checked bags policy.

According to Chron, the company will officially end those perks in late May.

Southwest flyers will have up to one year to use unused flight credits. However, all credits made on or before May 27 will still come with that no-expiration guarantee.

This fare product change will apply to all tiers of a Southwest ticket, including its priciest category of Business Select. However, those who buy basic tickets will only have six months to use those flight credits before they expire. Also, the option to transfer these credits to another Southwest traveler will also no longer work for basic ticketholders.

Southwest has faced significant backlash from longtime customers over its new strategy. Many have called out the airline for prioritizing profit increases over customer benefits, which made them stand out over competitors.

“We have tremendous opportunity to meet current and future customer needs, attract new customer segments we don’t compete for today, and return to the levels of profitability that both we and our shareholders expect,” Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said of the new policies.

For extra-loyal customers who use Southwest’s Rapid Rewards, this program also saw upheaval in its variable redemption rates. Southwest will offer lower rates for flights with lesser demand than they once did. Additionally, it will increase redemption rates for popular routes and flight times.

The reduction of its biggest draw to customers, two free checked bags, has caused the most outcry.

The shifts also come as fliers remain concerned over aviation safety following the increased number of plane crashes nationwide and issues surrounding President Donald Trump’s firing of Federal Aviation Administration employees.

