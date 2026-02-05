Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Speedskater Erin Jackson Picked As US Flag Bearer For Winter Olympics After winning gold and making history at the 2022 Beijing Games, Erin Jackson has been selected as a US flag bearer for the 2026 Winter Olympics.







Speedskater Erin Jackson, the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Olympics, is returning to the winter games and will represent the country in a major way.

Jackson, along with bobsledder Frank Del Duca, an Army sergeant from a family with deep Italian roots, was chosen to carry the U.S. flag at the opening ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics, AP News reports. Jackson, 33, and Del Duca, 34, were selected by their fellow Olympians, marking Jackson as the eighth U.S. speedskater to lead the team into the Games and Del Duca as the first bobsledder in 70 years to do so.

“Being chosen to represent the United States on the world stage is a tremendous honor,” Jackson said in a statement.“

Speaking to reporters, Jackson recalled practicing with her team when she got the news, which she described as “a really cool moment.”

“I knew that I was kind of in a list of maybe seven or so people,” she said in a clip shared on Instagram. “I didn’t know what my chances were because there were a lot of really heavyhitters and really worthy people to carry the flag. So yeah, it was definitely a surprise.”

Jackson, a Florida native, rose to sports fame when she won a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Games in the 500 meters, making history as the first Black woman from any country to win gold in any event at any Winter Olympics, something she found to be very surprising.

“It was just really surprising, I guess, because I felt like ‘How could that be?’” she said ahead of the Milan Cortina Games. “When you think about how many Winter Olympics we’ve had, I just thought it was really strange. I hope people can see my story and the stories of other Black women in winter sports and then, hopefully, we’ll have more coming up soon.”

She now regards her role as a flag bearer as a “tremendous honor,” proud to represent both her family and her country on such a grand stage.

“It’s a moment that reflects far more than one individual — it represents my family, my teammates, my hometown, and everyone across the country who believes in the power of sport,” Jackson said. “The Olympics remind us of the power of sport to connect and inspire, and I’m proud to carry that forward on the Olympic stage.”

