Sports by Jameelah Mullen Simone Biles Says She’s Unsure About Competing In The 2028 Olympics Is the GOAT ready for retirement? The jury is still out.







Simone Biles remains undecided about competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. In a recent interview with French sports newspaper L’Équipe, the highly decorated gymnast spoke about her career and the possibility of competing at the Los Angeles Games. Biles said that she will attend the 2028 Games but is unsure if she will participate.

“Whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still don’t know that,” she told the outlet.. “But 2028 seems so far away, and my body is aging. I felt it in Paris,” she told L’Équipe as reported by NBC News.

Biles said she was sick for 10 days following the 2024 Olympic Games, where she took home three gold medals and one silver.

The gymnast also acknowledged her rival, Rebeca Andrade. Biles said the Brazilian gymnast motivated her to push herself to new limits. However, Biles believes that the sport doesn’t need both of them, and she is prepared to make room for up-and-coming athletes.

The 28-year-old says she is proud of her accomplishments, but her goal is to spend more time with her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, support him at his games, and enjoy life outside of gymnastics. She said there is still a possibility that she will return to the sport.

“To return, it would have to be something that genuinely excites me,” she told the outlet.

The Houston native began her Olympic career at six and has won 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, making her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.

In 2020, Biles stunned sports fans when she abruptly pulled out of the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health.

Last year, Biles opened up about her mental health struggles, which she calls “the twisties,” on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“It wasn’t just a mental injury that happened called, it’s like compressing all this sh*t for so many years, it just unfolded.“

Biles has since used her platform to advocate for mental health, and plans to continue using it to support the cause.

RELATED CONTENT: Elon Musk Co-Signs Ben Shapiro’s Ridiculous Call To Pardon George Floyd’s Killer