Spelman, Clark Atlanta University and FAMU Among HBCU's Clearing Tuition Balances

With the coronavirus pandemic changing the course of our lives over the past 18 months, the disruption has taken its toll on just about everyone.
Luckily, despite the negative impact of COVID-19, three HBCUs have recently announced that they have cleared the debts of students covering the 2020-2021 academic year.
Last week, Spelman College announced to its students and on its Facebook page the magnanimous gift.
“Florida A&M University (FAMU) spent more than $16 million to cover fees, tuition, and unpaid student account balances during the 2020-2021 school year, President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., has announced.”
“Over the last year and a half, the University provided over $16 million in student support and debt relief as a result of the federal Cares Act,” Robinson said at the commencement ceremonies for 2020 graduates Saturday morning. “This is an indication of our commitment to student success and our hope that your time on the “Hill” has been transformative as you take on the challenges of the day, go out and make a difference,” Robinson told School of Business & Industry (SBI), College of Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health (COPPS, IPH) and School of Environment graduates.”