Women by Stacy Jackson Spelman College Graduation Celebrates Black Female Excellence At Its Finest Over 500 Spelman graduates received their degrees alongside honorary degree awardees, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Angela Bassett.









A momentous occasion unfolded on Sunday as the Spelman College class of 2024 crossed the graduation stage, basking in the radiance of Black female excellence.

Two esteemed trailblazers graced the ceremony: Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman appointed to the nation’s highest court, and Emmy Award-winning actress Angela Bassett. The duo received honorary degrees, with Bassett bestowed a Doctor of Fine Arts and Brown Jackson a Doctor of Laws, according to The Atlanta Voice. Accolades also extended to WABE personality and “Closer Look” host Rose Scott, who received the National Community Service Award, a distinguished recognition by the Spelman College Board of Trustees.

Dean of Chapel, Rev. Dr. Neichelle Guidry’s prayer reminded the graduates that this pivotal juncture was a moment to honor God.

Bassett, who served as the commencement speaker, urged the over 500 new alumni “to decide what your contributions to this planet will be.” WSBTV reported that the “Black Panther” actress expressed immense pride in addressing the “mecca of Black excellence and Black womanhood,” referring to Spelman as “the higher education equivalent of Wakanda.”

Bassett’s words resonated deeply as students self-confirmed, “I am a Spelman woman.” The graduates were challenged to contemplate how they would push humanity forward and ensure equity and equality for future generations. She drew inspiration from her Oscar speech, recounting the trailblazing path of Hattie McDaniel, the first Black actress to win an Academy Award for her role in “Gone with the Wind.” Basset stated, “The world today recognizes and pays tribute to those who have given their best regardless of creed, race, or color.”

The ceremony celebrated the graduates’ achievements and highlighted their boundless potential. As a video showcased, many are headed toward master’s and doctoral programs, securing coveted jobs and internships.