Spelman College Makes History Again With 4 Graduating Valedictorians

Spelman College made history once again over the weekend during its commencement ceremony.

Maya Blasingame, Amaia Calhoun, Sydney DuPree, and Chandler Nutall all held the title of valedictorian as they graduated from the all-women’s college—the fourth time in Spelman history, 11 Alive reports.

The Spelman College website posted the ladies’ impressive biographies and their plans post-graduation. Blasingame graduated with a degree in biology and is heading to medical school in the fall. She’s hoping to serve underrepresented populations and communities. “I feel just really excited and grateful. I think for me, coming in as a biology major, I was like, I’m just trying to make it through it,” Blasingame told 11 Alive.

From Cleveland, Ohio, Calhoun has her eyes set on Princeton University’s Investment Company as an investment analyst. Nutall is heading to New York for a fellowship and attending law school. DuPree will call Atlanta home for a while as she has signed with Atlanta’s Forward Agency as a casting director.

The Spelman College students were greeted with a keynote address from Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, Nikole Hannah-Jones. Jones brought some encouraging words after announcing that she committed to no longer giving commencement addresses. “Coming up with a commencement speech is actually a lot of pressure,” Jones said. “But I feel ridiculously grateful that Dr. Gayle thought enough of me to want me to be here with you all and become part of an institution that has meant so much to our people.”

The stars continued to shine at graduation with Golden Globe-winning actress, CEO, and founder of Pattern Beauty, Tracee Ellis Ross. The Girlfriends alum received an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree and posted the heartfelt moment on Instagram with the caption, “Congratulations to the Class of 2023! It was really special to be robed with you.”

