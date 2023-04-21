Spelman College to Inaugurate Dr. Helene D. Gayle as New President

Spelman College will formally confer Helene D. Gayle, M.D., MPH, as its 11thpresident during an investiture ceremony on Friday, April 28, at the Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel.

Inauguration events will begin on Thursday, April 27 and will conclude on Sunday, April 30. The line-up of events includes an academic symposium, investiture ceremony, campus celebration, day of service and an interfaith service at Spelman’s historic Sisters Chapel.

Rosalind Gates Brewer, C’84, chair of the Spelman College Board of Trustees and president and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, will preside over the investiture, followed by Dr. Gayle’s inaugural address.

Dr. Gayle began serving as the 11th president of Spelman College on July 1, 2022, following an extensive national search led by the Board of Trustees. View Dr. Gayle’s bio here. She succeeds President Emerita Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., who served as president from 2015 – 2022.

RSVP: Media interested in attending should complete this Media Request Form by Wednesday, April 26.

Inauguration Schedule of Events

Academic Symposium

Thursday, April 27, 2023

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Spelman College, Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby, Ed.D. Academic Center Auditorium

350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Investiture Ceremony

Friday, April 28, 2023

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Morehouse College, Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel

830 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Formal installation of the 11th president of Spelman College

Campus Celebration

Friday, April 28, 2023

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Spelman College, Campus Oval

350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Day of Service

Saturday, April 29, 2023

1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Spelman College, Wellness Center Gymnasium

350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

Spelman’s Bonner Office of Civic Engagement will host volunteers to pack meals for Southwest Atlanta families

Interfaith Service

Sunday, April 30, 2023

10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Spelman College, Sisters Chapel

350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

A celebration of faith | Inauguration Sermon by Bishop Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church

For more information visit Spelman’s inauguration page. Program details for each event will be updated by Monday, April 24.