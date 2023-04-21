Spelman College to Inaugurate Dr. Helene D. Gayle as New President

Spelman College will formally confer Helene D. Gayle, M.D., MPH, as its 11thpresident during an investiture ceremony on Friday, April 28, at the Morehouse College Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel.
Inauguration events will begin on Thursday, April 27 and will conclude on Sunday, April 30. The line-up of events includes an academic symposium, investiture ceremony, campus celebration, day of service and an interfaith service at Spelman’s historic Sisters Chapel.
Rosalind Gates Brewer, C’84, chair of the Spelman College Board of Trustees and president and CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance, will preside over the investiture, followed by Dr. Gayle’s inaugural address.
Dr. Gayle began serving as the 11th president of Spelman College on July 1, 2022, following an extensive national search led by the Board of Trustees. View Dr. Gayle’s bio here. She succeeds President Emerita Mary Schmidt Campbell, Ph.D., who served as president from 2015 – 2022.
RSVP: Media interested in attending should complete this Media Request Form by Wednesday, April 26.
Inauguration Schedule of Events
Academic Symposium
Thursday, April 27, 2023
10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Spelman College, Camille Olivia Hanks Cosby, Ed.D. Academic Center Auditorium
350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Investiture Ceremony
Friday, April 28, 2023
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Morehouse College, Martin Luther King, Jr. International Chapel
830 Westview Dr. SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Formal installation of the 11th president of Spelman College
Campus Celebration
Friday, April 28, 2023
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Spelman College, Campus Oval
350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Day of Service
Saturday, April 29, 2023
1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Spelman College, Wellness Center Gymnasium
350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Spelman’s Bonner Office of Civic Engagement will host volunteers to pack meals for Southwest Atlanta families
Interfaith Service
Sunday, April 30, 2023
10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Spelman College, Sisters Chapel
350 Spelman Lane SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
A celebration of faith | Inauguration Sermon by Bishop Michael Curry, Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church
For more information visit Spelman’s inauguration page. Program details for each event will be updated by Monday, April 24.