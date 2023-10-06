Spike Lee Exhibit Opens At Brooklyn Museum, Nia Long, Laurence Fishburne, And More In Attendance

The A-listers came out on Oct. 3 to support the opening of Spike Lee’s first-ever exhibit in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York.

The “Spike Lee: Creative Resources” exhibit opened at the Brooklyn Museum, and many familiar faces from Lee’s cult classic films were in attendance, USA Today reports. Guests included industry veterans and Lee’s past collaborators such as Laurence Fishburne, who starred in his 1988 film “School Daze”; Giancarlo Esposito, who appeared in his 1989 classic “Do the Right Thing”; John Leguizamo, who starred in his 1999 film “Summer of Sam”; and Adam Driver, a star in 2018’s “BlackKkKlansman.”

Others in attendance included Dean Winters, rapper A$AP Ferg, Academy Award-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter, actress Nia Long, GMA’s Robin Roberts, and more.

The comprehensive exhibition features more than 450 pieces from Lee’s personal collection, like original artworks from Andy Warhol, Gordon Parks photos, signed New York Knicks jerseys, and collectibles from Lee’s four decades of filmmaking classics like “Jungle Fever,” “She’s Gotta Have It,” and “Malcolm X.”

It was “a process” to put together as Lee, an avid storyteller, said he wanted to “make sure that you’re telling the story” right. The “immersive installation” includes the Prince-inspired purple suit Lee wore when accepting his first Oscar in 2019 (for his work adapting the screenplay of “BlacKkKlansman”) and old newspaper clippings from the New York Daily News from when he was filming “Do the Right Thing.”

It also takes visitors down memory lane to Lee’s upbringing in Brooklyn and honors his late parents, Bill and Jacquelyn Lee.

“My grandparents are no longer here. My mother, who passed away when I was in college. My father passed away recently,” he shared. “So there’s a section, there’s a whole remembrance in honor of them because, without them, I would not have done what I’ve been able to do.”

‘Legacy is not done,’ he proclaimed.

His exhibit came as the Hollywood strike loomed, with writers recently ending their side of the strike after negotiating a deal. While actors remain on strike, Lee is one scriptwriter ready to finish pre-production on a few upcoming projects.

“Strike’s over!” Lee declared. “I’m a director/writer” focused on “working and writing.” As for the exhibit that spans his life and career, Lee ensured the crowd his legacy is far from over.

