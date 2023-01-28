Spike Lee Slated to Receive British Film Institute Fellowship

Another honor is being bestowed upon legendary filmmaker Spike Lee this year.

The British Film Insititute has announced that it is presenting the director, writer, actor, producer, and author with a BFI Fellowship on Feb. 13, 2023. This is the highest honor that can be given by the organization.

Lee said in a written statement: “I’m Blessed To Live Up To My Ancestors Credo ‘DEEDS, NOT WORDS’. I Thank The BFI For Helping Me in Continuing My Generations Of Family Legacy. Peace And Love. YA–DIG? SHO–NUFF.”

The BFI states that the British Film Institute Fellowship is awarded to people who have made outstanding contributions to film or television culture.

The Brooklyn native joins such luminaries who are also BFI Fellows including Martin Scorsese and Thelma Schoonmaker, Satyajit Ray, Tilda Swinton, Sir David Lean, Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger, Sir Steve McQueen, Akira Kurosawa, Nicholas Roeg CBE, Orson Welles, Sir Ridley Scott, Ousmane Sembène Bernardo Bertolucci and Souleymane Cissé.