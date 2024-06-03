Brawl Breaks Out Between Airport Workers And Passenger At Spirit Airlines Ticket Counter

A May 28 confrontation at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Maryland’s BWI Marshall Airport led to some employees of the airline jumping on a man, The New York Post reports.

The clip, captured on a cellphone and posted on TMZ, shows the passenger, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts, going toward the desk, squaring up against two Spirit Airlines workers dressed in black. A male worker, wearing a white shirt, then comes from behind the counter and is seen striking the passenger. The other men grab the passenger. Another man, also dressed in all black, finally joins the fray as the instigator falls to the ground.

The three men dressed in black continue to pummel the passenger as the man in the white shirt holds him down. The video ends with the employees restraining the passenger.

Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police released a statement to The New York Post confirming the incident.

“Officers responded to the Spirit Airlines ticket counters at BWI Marshall Airport for reports of a fight. Officers identified five involved individuals. One individual suffered minor injuries. All involved parties were provided with victims’ rights and services information, including information about filing criminal charges at the local commissioner’s office.”

The budget airline said the incident that took place around 4:15 p.m. A spokesperson expressed the employees did not work directly for Spirit Airlines but were “employed by our vendor at BWI.”

“Our vendor has suspended four of their employees involved pending an investigation into the matter. We do not tolerate violence of any kind, and we will take appropriate action as necessary following the completion of the vendor’s investigation.”

According to the Post, the budget airline is no stranger to this kind of viral content. “Earlier this month,” the paper reported, “a Spirit Airlines flight attendant nearly got pummeled as she desperately tried to break up a fistfight between two men on a Boston-bound flight.”

RELATED CONTENT: Spirit Airlines Reimburses Family For Placing Child On Wrong Flight, But Doesn’t Offer Explanation