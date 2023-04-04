Splash Blast® and Splash Fizz® Tap Master Mixer T-Pain as its First Ever Master of Splashermonies

Adding flavor to hydration requires a serious mixing game, and who better to call on than the artist who changed music by pioneering autotuning and continues to defy expectations, showcasing his stunning voice with a new covers album? That’s why BlueTriton Brands Splash Blast® and Splash Fizz® tapped world-renowned music artist and entrepreneur T-Pain as their first ever Master of Splashermonies.

Known for his iconic tunes like, “Buy U A Drank (Shawty Snappin’),” “Bartender,” and his just-released hit covers album, On Top of the Covers , T-Pain stars in a new campaign for Splash Blast and Splash Fizz, which features an original song by him.

BlueTriton Chief Marketing Officer Kheri Holland Tillman says, “For the past decade, T-Pain has changed people’s perceptions of music and sound. He has made the ordinary extraordinary, fun, and unexpected. Splash Blast and Splash Fizz take the same approach. Our bold flavors bring unexpected fun to getting hydrated. Together, T-Pain and Splash are allowing hydration to live in a wonderfully weird world where anything goes.”

“Honestly I’ve been looking for a water that I want to drink all the time that does not taste like water,” says T-Pain. “I’m not a big fan of regular water! I tried Splash Blast and Splash Fizz and was instantly hooked. It only made sense to team up. We have a true authentic partnership and just like I have incorporated Splash Fizz into my everyday life, they have taken my everyday life and incorporated it into the brand. We got a Splash Fizz DJ competition show coming up that will be on my Twitch channel. I’m excited for everyone to see all the stuff we got planned.”

Later this month, T-Pain will be hosting the show Splashback on Twitch, where he will judge up-and-coming artists who will play their new music for him. The show will stream live on Twitch and could be described as a mashup of Kenny Beats, “The Cave” YouTube series and more traditional music competition shows like The Masked Singer or American Idol.

Stay on top of all things T-Pain, Splash Blast® and Splash Fizz®. On social media, follow @drinksplash and @tpain on Instagram as well the podcast, Nappy Boy Radio with T-Pain.