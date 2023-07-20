The Rock Hand-Picked Several Black Student-Athletes To An Inaugural NIL Deal With His Energy Drink Company

While the summer season is at the halfway point, yet, it seems like it’s been summer all year for the likes of Louisiana State University’s Angel Reese. She has recently signed another NIL (name, image, and likeness) deal.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has recruited Reese along with six other college athletes to an NIL deal for his energy drink, ZOA Energy. The student-athletes he has signed will collectively be known as The Rock’s Warriors.

The first class of students that will represent the brand are Reese (basketball, Louisiana State University), Hansel Enmanuel (basketball, Austin Peay State University), Brock Bowers (football, University of Georgia), Marvin Harrison, Jr. (football, Ohio State University), Drake Maye (football, University of North Carolina), Kam Kinchens (football, University of Miami), and Amaya Gainer (softball, Florida A&M).

Johnson handpicked each athlete for their optimism, enthusiasm, and commitment to striving for something bigger.

“Through this first-of-its kind NIL expansion program, ZOA Energy will bring together some of the greatest college athletes of our time. I know from experience the grit and hard work that’s required of these college athletes to get the job done. Not just during their championship games or in the classrooms, but every day in the game of life. ZOA gives people that power, that unique energy to fuel themselves and fuel others around them – that’s why I’m super pumped about uniting all of The Rock’s Warriors under one roof,” said Johnson, who is ZOA’s co-founder and chief energy officer, in a written statement.

“I personally selected these phenomenal individuals because of the energy, tenacity, and excitement they bring to the game. With a diverse set of stories and experiences, they’re driven, hungry, talented, and ready for ZOA to help fuel them to greatness.”

The Rock’s Warriors will be featured and promoted through an upcoming marketing campaign whose content will be seen and viewed across social media platforms. The athletes will also support national and regional retail partnerships and events across the country for the ZOA Energy brand.

“I’m pumped to be a part of such a unique group of athletes, and who better than The Rock to bring us together for a one-of-a-kind opportunity,” said Reese. “ZOA is all about putting in the work, learning from your wins and losses, and empowering others, something I strive to do every day on and off the court, so it was a no-brainer to join the first class of The Rock’s Warriors.”

ZOA Energy products, including ZOA and ZOA+ pre-workout supplements, are available on ZOAEnergy.com. They can also be purchased through Amazon and at major U.S. retailers such as Costco, Walmart, and Publix.