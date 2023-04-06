It’s ‘The Rock’: Disney Greenlights ‘Moana’ Live-Action Film Produced By Dwayne Johnson

Live action versions of beloved Disney films are the talk of the town lately and ‘Moana’ is next on the list.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who voiced the fan-favorite demi-God Maui in the original film, announced the news earlier this week in a video via Twitter saying, “Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen! #MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people.” In the video, which features The Rock and his two youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, the wrestler turned movie star shared that the project is still in preliminary talks; however, he will be joining the cast.

“It’s still very early in the process. There’s so much more work to be done. But until then, there is one more thing that I need to kick this journey off right. Girls do you want to get that special thing that Daddy needs?” he said as they brought him Maui’s staff. “Wow, you guys are daddy’s daughters. You are so strong.” Johnson will be joined by Auli‘l Cravalho, who is the original voice of Moana, as executive producer on the live-action reimagining.

Moana was a massive hit in theaters worldwide when it debuted in 2016 and quickly became one of Disney’s most heralded family movies. The film featured a soundtrack of original music written by Tony-winning Hamilton creator, Lin Manuel Miranda, and went on to win a Grammy and to be nominated for an Oscar. There is no word on when this remake will hit theaters or who will play the titular role, as Cravalho will not be reprising it; however, the film’s original screenwriter, Jared Bush, will be returning alongside Dana Ledoux Mille, who is of Samoan heritage.