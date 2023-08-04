Ayo Dosunmu Hosts Community Block Party And Basketball Clinic

Chicago Bulls player Ayo Dosunmu lost his best friend, Darius Brown, when he was shot and killed in a park in 2011. For the second straight year, he hosted a block party at Metcalfe Park in the Bronzeville section of Chicago to celebrate Brown’s life.

According to Sports Illustrated, Dosunmu honored his late childhood friend in the park, where children and adults celebrated with him. During the block party, he hosted 120 children from the area while giving them pointers about basketball.

Ayo Dosunmu hosted a block party and basketball clinic for 120 kids in Chicago Always good to see the players giving back#BullsNation 🎥 jetsonlydrely (IG) pic.twitter.com/bBNmU7iVLp — See Red UK (It’s a Chicago Bulls Thing) (@SeeRedUK) July 29, 2023

In 2022, the Bulls player hosted the first block party in recognition of his childhood best friend.

“This is a special place for me because this is the place where I lost my best friend, Darius. He was shot in 2011 on the court,” Dosunmu said. “For me to come back here and try to give back to the community and for it for him, honor him, it’s been a blessing because he’s been here with me every bit and piece of my journey.”

On Saturday, Ayo Dosunmu hosted a community block party in Bronzeville’s Metcalfe Park to celebrate the life of his best friend, Darius Brown. “He’s been here with me every bit and piece of my journey.”@AyoDos_11 | @OutreachBright | #JL4L pic.twitter.com/yTskruOvHn — Bulls Community (@bullscommunity) July 24, 2022

According to Andscape, while playing basketball at a local court on Aug. 3, 2011, the then-13-year-old Brown was fatally shot in a shootout between two rival gangs. Brown got caught up in the crossfire, was hit in the neck, and died later that day at the University of Chicago Comer Children’s Hospital.

Besides honoring his late friend, Dosunmu organized the event to provide a haven for children with aspirational dreams of playing professional sports as he and Brown did. The event is also a callout for the young people to put down their weapons so another tragedy like Brown’s death can be averted.

“Some kids don’t have the same advantages other kids may have,” he said. “Creating safe spaces all around is giving kids no matter what, where you live at, if you live in one of the worst neighborhoods or you live in one of the best neighborhoods, everyone has the same opportunity in terms of going outside to play in a safe space.”

That was accomplished with the second annual event, as the kids got to experience time with Dosunmu and free food, entertainment, and equipment.