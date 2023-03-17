Chicago Bulls Guard Lonzo Ball To Have Cartilage Transplant Surgery

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is at a crossroads.

According to the NBA team, Ball, who has been with the team since 2021, will undergo a cartilage transplant on his left knee. He will not play the rest of the 2022-23 season and he may miss most of next season.

This is the third time Ball will have surgery on his knee since joining the Bulls.

Injury Update: Lonzo Ball will undergo a cartilage transplant in his left knee. He will remain out indefinitely. Tap below for quotes from Lonzo & AK: — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 16, 2023

Ball released a statement through the Bulls: