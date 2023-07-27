Jay-Z Makes Surprise Visit To A Black, Family-Owned Chicago Soul Food Restaurant

Beyoncé is on the road for her “Renaissance World Tour” and recently stopped in Chicago. An appearance by her husband, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, at a local Black-owned restaurant brought a buzz to the neighborhood of Bronzeville.

According to CBS 2 Chicago, the Brooklyn rapper caused a stir when he went to eat at Bronzeville Soul. The visit caught the eatery’s owners, Mario Coleman, and Angie Price, by surprise, and one of them even thought about the prospect of the married couple stopping by while in town.

Price said she had a hunch that may have preceded Jay-Z’s visit. “Beyoncé concert is in town this weekend. Wouldn’t it be great if they came to the restaurant, and lo and behold, it happened,” Price said.

“I couldn’t believe it was him. Actually, when I first saw him, I didn’t think it was him. I thought it was someone else acting like Jay-Z,” Coleman said.

Could someone have told the billionaire businessman about the venue? He specifically ordered short ribs and pound cake.

“It kind of messed me up that he even knew to ask for it. So by him asking for it, it was just like, wow, Jay-Z knows about Bronzeville Soul.”

Coleman mentioned that the entertainer told him he heard of the spot through word of mouth.

“His actual words to me was once he looked us up and saw it was a Black business, he did tell me he wanted to support Black businesses, and he said, that’s why I’m here. He said they said the food is good.”

It was a great day for the restaurant owners as word spread that Jay-Z was at Bronzeville Soul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bronzeville Soul (@bronzevillesoul)



So much for speaking things into existence!