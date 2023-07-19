Atlanta Falcons Rookie Bijan Robinson Hosts Summer Youth Camp With Mercedes-Benz And YMCA

Recently, Mercedes-Benz co-hosted “Camp MBUSA” with Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson at its company headquarters. The event aimed to help young children learn about safety and injury prevention.

Robinson, a Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador, joined children from the YMCA of Metro Atlanta. The event took place over a full day and provided attendees with fun field day activities and interactive safety education stations. Safe Kids Worldwide assisted with teaching the youth about the importance of safety during the summer.

“It was an incredible opportunity to work alongside Mercedes-Benz, Safe Kids Worldwide, and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta to help raise awareness about summer safety and spend time with these kids. As a new Atlantan, giving back to the community, and especially to Atlanta youth, has been such a fulfilling experience —I can’t wait to see how far these kids go in the future,” Robinson said in a written statement.

Today, @MercedesBenzUSA (MBUSA) hosted “Camp MBUSA” at their headquarters with @AtlantaFalcons running back and Mercedes-Benz brand ambassador @Bijan5Robinson

for YMCA of Metro Atlanta youth. The day-long event provided campers with a series of fun field day activities and… pic.twitter.com/yQWVREIcZq — YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta (@atlantaymca) July 12, 2023

Along with Robinson, more than 50 MBUSA employee volunteers came through to help make the program successful. The event was part of Mercedes-Benz’s corporate social responsibility initiative, Driving Your Future, which seeks to empower the next generation.

Robinson told The Atlanta Tribune how he wants this event to impact people. “I want this to have the biggest impact… I don’t want this just to affect here but the whole world eventually.”

The Atlanta Falcons player also wants the experience and partnership with Mercedes-Benz to assist in his goals with his organization, The Bijan Robinson Foundation.