Dwyane Wade Finally Responds To Paul Pierce’s Comments About Him

NBA players are used to hearing people downplaying their skills from time to time, some mostly ignore their detractors. Although Boston Celtic great Paul Pierce threw some shade at fellow NBA retiree and champion Dwyane Wade recently, Wade has never responded. Until now.

According to Sports Illustrated, Wade appeared on a recent episode of The Dan Le Batard Show podcast. While there, the former Miami Heat player stated that he is “living rent-free” in Pierce’s head.

It started when Pierce was talking to Harlem rappers Ma$e and Cam’Ron on their sports podcast:

“It Is What It Is.”

Pierce stated that if he had teammates such as LeBron James or Shaquille O’Neal, he would have won more championships as well.

“For a long time, my skills went unappreciated because I didn’t get to play with a lot of great players,” Pierce said.

“And then I got to play with KG and Ray past they prime. OK, if four years earlier you put me, Ray and KG together, you think we ain’t walking away with three chips?”

When the subject was brought up to Wade by Le Batad, the retired player stated, “I mean, listen, rent is expensive in America and I’m living rent-free right now so let him keep going. “I like living rent-free.”

He takes the high road once again and although doesn’t mention Pierce by name, it’s evident that it was a shot at the former Celtic player.

“This is why I love the media,” he said. “It’s documented. I don’t need to say anything. Everything is documented. So, I’ll let you guys go ahead and talk about all that stuff. It sounds better coming from y’all than me. I’m done playing the game of basketball. I’m not comparing myself to someone who’s not playing the game, or who is playing the game.”

Let’s see if there will be any more discussion after Wade response.

