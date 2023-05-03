The Wades Reveal Why They Moved Their Family Out of Florida

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade were thinking about their kids’ future when they decided to depart the Sunshine State.

Union spoke with Variety at the 2023 Met Gala about the decision to move their family from Florida to continue living in a safer environment.

“We had to think about where every member of our household would be comfortable, and welcome, and celebrated,” the 50-year-old actress said, recalling 2016 being a time she believes the world became less inclusive. “We felt that pretty immediately.”

Thinking about the kids being older and already exploring the world, she mentioned her 15-year-old stepdaughter, Zaya Wade, who will graduate in a couple of years, and her four-year-old daughter, Kaavia James. “Where would Kaavia James go to school, where they’re open to teaching facts and accurate history?” Union questioned. “Where can they say ‘gay,’ much less’ trans,’ and where would we not get arrested for affirming our child’s identity?

Although the Wades have so many loved ones in Florida, she confirmed that, at the moment, the state no longer fits or serves the needs of her family.

“For everyone that is still in Florida and fighting the good fight, keep fighting because we are there in all the other ways we can be supportive of the movement and restoring real freedom,” she promised to fellow Floridians and people affected by the laws all over the country. “Just know that we are actively, not just fighting for our own family, but your family as well,” she said to the Variety reporter.

“We’re not free until everybody’s free,” Union added.

Former Heat star Wade recently appeared on “Headliners” and discussed his decision to pull his family from Florida following the state’s expansion of anti-LGBTQ laws.

Architectural Digest said the couple sold their Miami Beach mansion in 2021. In their plans to cut ties with Florida, the retired NBA star and actress settled in a new home in an upscale neighborhood in Hidden Hills, California.