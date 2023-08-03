Jamaica's 'Reggae Girlz' Make History In Women’s World Cup

Something has happened in the Woman’s World Cup that no one expected or even predicted. Jamaica has advanced to the 16th round for the very first time.

According to The Associated Press, Jamaica is going to the knockout round for the first time since entering the tournament. The team battled to a 0-0 draw on Aug. 2, 2023, to stop Brazil from advancing. This is the first time Brazil didn’t make it into the Round of 16 since 1995.

Jamaica has shut out France, Panama, and Brazil in consecutive games to place itself on this magical run to the tournament’s knockout stage.

“It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had in my life. To be able to do this is unbelievable to just watch it, while I’m alive. I thank the girls for doing this for the country. The country should be proud,” said Lorne Donaldson, coach of the Jamaica team.

Jamaica’s team, the Reggae Girlz, advance to the Round of 16 in only their second Women’s World Cup. They made the tournament in 2019 but were winless in all three group-stage matches. But, this go-round, Jamaica is undefeated in Group F.

Jamaica almost didn’t make the tournament. The team had to rely on crowdfunding because of the need for more financial support from its federation. After two fundraisers, the Reggae Girlz raised close to $100,000 from their fans and supporters.

The draw for Brazil eliminates them from the tournament and means their star player, Marta, has played her last game. Before starting the Woman’s World Cup, she stated that she intended to retire after her final match. She leaves the tournament as the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 17 goals. She holds the record for most goals scored in the tournament but could not add to it as she went scoreless in Brazil’s games.

All Sports Jamaica also reported that the Reggae Girlz became the first Caribbean nation to break through the group stages.