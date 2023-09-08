Utah Jazz Assistant Coach Jason Terry Sued For Allegedly Keeping $25K Rented Rolex

Former NBA player and current Utah Jazz assistant coach Jason Terry is being sued for allegedly not paying for a rented Rolex he wanted to buy outright.

Terry is being sued by New York jeweler Eric Mavachev, who filed a lawsuit at Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Mavachev, also known as “Eric Da Jeweler” said Terry is refusing to pay for a $25,000 diamond-encrusted Rolex that he rented for an event in Las Vegas at Drai’s nightclub during NBA Summer League.

The Rolex was a 23.5-carat stainless steel customized timepiece.

Mavachev’s attorney, Mark Shirian, told The New York Post that Terry wanted to wear the flashy watch while at the venue. Afterward, instead of returning the timepiece, he decided to purchase it, according to the suit.

The jeweler told him it would cost $25,000 to keep it. Terry agreed to the price, yet hasn’t completed the purchase or returned the watch.

On July 10, Terry, known as “The Jet” during his NBA days, texted Mavachev for his bank account information. Mavachev complied. Terry told him he’d wire the money on July 13.

In the suit, Mavachev claimed that Terry then “ghosted” him after telling “The Jet” that he never received the funds.

Terry “has not paid plaintiff the total amount of $25,000.00, which is the agreed upon value of the Rolex Watch, and has not returned the Rolex Watch to Plaintiff,” the suit states. Shirian also claims he and his client gave Terry 30 days to remit payment. His lack of action prompted the breach of contract lawsuit.

“Despite earning over one hundred million dollars in the NBA, Mr. Terry has failed to fulfill his financial obligations and has not made the necessary payments for the valuable timepiece,” Shirian said. “We are prepared to use all available legal avenues to recover the outstanding payment for the watch.”

The New York Post reported that Terry didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

