Boston Celtics’ Jaylen Brown First Active NBA Player to Play in a BIG3 Game, Ice Cube Calls Him a Hero

In what could be considered a victory in the eyes of BIG3 owner Ice Cube, an active NBA player participated in a league game over the weekend.

Cube, who isn’t exactly feeling the lack of support from the NBA, posted over the weekend that the player with the largest signed contract in NBA history was participating in the BIG3 All-Star Game. By doing so, Boston Celtics player Jaylen Brown became the first current player from the NBA to participate in a BIG3 basketball game.

Jaylen Brown is my hero. He’s making a humongous statement by being the first current NBA player to play in a BIG3 game. By suiting up for our All Star game tomorrow, he’s doing everything in his power to help the league succeed. Salute. Forever grateful… — Ice Cube (@icecube) August 26, 2023

According to CBS News, Brown, who recently re-signed with the Celtics for a five-year supermax contract extension that could pay him up to $304 million, played in a game this past Saturday for the BIG3 All-Star Game in London. Brown played with Team Big in its contest versus Team 3. He did so to help support a local charity called London Youth.

In a brief interview, Brown spoke about his participation in the charity event.

“Having some fun for charity, giving back to the community, and supporting,” Brown said. “It’s amazing being in this environment. Shout out to London, shout out to the O2 [Arena]. Excited to give back to charity, excited to be a part of this, and I appreciate you, Ice Cube.”

He played well, but not well enough to pull out a victory in the game. His stat line was nine points, five rebounds, and two assists in the exhibition. Team 3 defeated Team Big, 51-42.

The BIG3 league comprises retired and former NBA players on the roster. Brown’s involvement with the league may open the door for more active players to participate, but time will tell.