Ice Cube Announces Big3 Docuseries in the Works With Jesse Collins

The entrepreneurial rise of former N.W.A. member Ice Cube will be documented in a new sports docuseries that goes behind the scenes to tell the story of his basketball league, Big3.

According to Deadline, O’Shea Jackson, better known by his stage name, Ice Cube, is collaborating with Jesse Collins to produce the docuseries. The docuseries is set to be produced under Jesse Collins Entertainment and the Los Angeles native’s production company, Cube Vision.

The as-yet-untitled docuseries will take a deep dive into building one of the country’s fastest-growing new leagues. It’s being described as Welcome to Wrexham and Cheer meets basketball, featuring the narration of Cube and the direction of how Cube and his company started the 3-on-3 league. The production will also highlight the journey of one of the Big3 teams as they navigate the ups and downs of a season in pursuit of a national championship, according to Deadline.

Cube and his business partner, entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, announced the new, 3-on-3, half-court basketball league in January 2017. Since its inception, it has featured many former NBA players who left the league or retired from the NBA. When it debuted, Cube and Kwatinetz shared a vision of a player-centric league focusing on entertainment and innovation. The Big3 league introduced the 4-point shot, with three 4-point circles beyond the 3-point line.

Last year, the Big3 had the distinction of becoming the first professional sports league certified by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as a Black-owned and operated business. Although the exact release date is unknown and few details have been announced, Big3 has broadcasting deals with CBS and Paramount+.