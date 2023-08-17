Cincinnatti Bengals Player Joe Mixon Found Not Guilty In Road Rage Case

NFL player Joe Mixon was recently found not guilty of aggravated menacing charges after being accused of pointing a weapon at a woman earlier this year in Cincinnati.

According to WFMZ, a Hamilton County Municipal Court judge found the Cincinnati Bengals running back not guilty of aggravated menacing charges on Thursday. He was arrested and charged after a road rage incident on Jan. 21, 2023.

“After a careful review of all of the evidence presented at trial, including the stipulations and the testimony presented today, I cannot say the city sustained its burden,” Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender said.

Police authorities stated the road rage incident occurred shortly before the running back was supposed to be at Bengals’ Paycor Stadium that day. He was going there to meet the rest of his team to head out for a road playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Cincinnati Police Department refiled charges against Mixon on April 7 after an initial charge was dismissed in early February.

Local 12 reported that the Bengals released a statement regarding the verdict.

“Since he joined the organization in 2017, Joe Mixon has been a valuable part of the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe has been a top-level running back with multiple 1000-yard rushing seasons, and he has been an even better teammate enjoying real popularity among his peers. During the past seven years, Joe has been active with the community, and his constant smile and energy have made him a favorite among thousands of fans. The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team.”

Last season, Mixon rushed for 5,378 yards and 40 touchdowns while adding 231 catches for 1,763 yards and 10 scores.