Lebron James’ Historic Game-Winning Ticket Is On The Auction Block

On February 7, 2023, Los Angeles Lakers’ future Hall of Famer LeBron James became the top-scoring player in NBA history when he surpassed Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Now, a ticket from that particular game is expected to sell for over $5,000 at an auction, according to TMZ Sports. Heritage Auctions obtained the stub, and the auction house anticipates that the memorabilia can exceed $5,000 by the time the bidding is over. With a week to go for bidding, the price has already passed $2,000.

The ticket for the historic game was for a showcase between the Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena, the home arena of the Los Angeles team. The stub shows that the seat was in the second row of section 209, and the ticket was given a Mint 9 grade by PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator). The Mint 9 grade is only one level down from a perfect Mint grade of Gem Mint, the mint 9 rating is usually due to the condition of the ticket stub having a minor flaw.

Although this will be a great profit for a used ticket, it will pale in comparison when and if it is time for James’ game-worn jersey to be auctioned. Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions, revealed to TMZ Sports in February that the jersey James wore in that game could get the owner of it $3 million. James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer when he scored his 36th point of the game, with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder. With the bucket scored, it was 38,388 points over the career of the Lakers forward. Abdul-Jabbar previously held the record for 39 years.

RELATED CONTENT: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work: Joel Embiid Launches Production Company in Partnership With Lebron James