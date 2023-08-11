Malika Andrews Taking Over As ESPN’s NBA Finals Host

With all the current changes at ESPN, this one should be a great look! Reportedly, Malika Andrews, who is presently hosting NBA Today, is slated to become the new host of the NBA Finals for ESPN.

According to New York Post, Andrews will replace Mike Greenberg, who has led the show for the past two years. Greenberg reportedly left the show when he and ESPN came to a mutual agreement for him to exit NBA Countdown because of his busy schedule.

REPORT: Malika Andrews is replacing Mike Greenberg as ESPN’s host for NBA Countdown and the Finals. (via @AndrewMarchand, https://t.co/4q3nIG6bWg) pic.twitter.com/gup2T8ZL6p — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 9, 2023

It’s been a real Hollywood shuffle, with some of the network’s top talent being let go in recent weeks.

Arguably, two of the network’s top play-by-play guys, former NBA player and coach Mark Jackson and former basketball head coach Jeff Van Gundy, were let go as part of the recent talent shakeup at the network. Mike Breen remains but will be joined by recently hired former NBA head coach Doc Rivers, and Doris Burke will now be the latest addition to the play-by-play team.

Former NBA player Jalen Rose was another analyst laid off earlier this summer during the ESPN personnel cuts.

Andrews will still be hosting NBA Today along with her other new duties.

She initially held reporting duties on the sidelines of the NBA Finals when she took over for Rachel Nichols. She then replaced Nichols in hosting the daily NBA show. Andrews also took Maria Taylor’s previous spot as lead for NBA Countdown. Andrews has hosted Countdown for the past two years, but not during the prime-time editions and not the NBA Finals pregame show.

Basketball Insiders reported that Andrews joined ESPN in October 2018, covering the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. She has appeared on SportsCenter, Get Up, Around the Horn, and The Jump.

