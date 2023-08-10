OJ Simpson Feels The Math Ain't Mathing On Ex-NFL Player Henry Ruggs' DUI Sentencing

Former NFL player, Henry Ruggs has been sentenced to prison for three to 10 years Aug. 9 for killing a Las Vegas woman and her dog in November 2021 while driving dunk in his vehicle. Former NFL Hall of Fame player, OJ Simpson had some words after learning the prison term.

Simpson took to his Twitter account and lambasted the sentencing as he was given a more lengthy sentence by the same court and it pertained to a robbery where no lives were taken due to his act.

He captioned the post, “The math just does not add up.”

He goes on to say, “I know I went to college on a football scholarship but somehow this math is not adding up to me. You’re driving a car at roughly 160 miles an hour on a public street and end up killing a girl and her dog and you get three to ten years?

“You go to a hotel room that you’re invited to, to retrieve your own personal stolen property, property I now have because it was ruled to be mine by the state of California, and you get nine to 33 years?”

“Same courthouse, same city, same state.”

The math just does not add up. pic.twitter.com/7sCKLEdzyq — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) August 9, 2023

According to CBS Sports, Ruggs, a former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver pleaded guilty earlier this year in May to the felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. He was sentenced to prison in a Clark County District Court.

Ruggs was arrested after driving up to 156 miles per hour with a blood-alcohol content of 0.16 percent (twice the legal limit). This negligence resulted in the deaths of a 23-year-old woman, Tina Tintor and her dog. He was originally charged with DUI, reckless driving and possession of a firearm while under the influence. The Raiders released him after he was charged with the crime.

Great points are made by the controversial and legendary football player, but there may have been other “factors” considered when deciding his sentencing back then.

