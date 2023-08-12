University Of Georgia Staffer Fired After Filing Lawsuit Against The School

Last month, a survivor of the crash that took the lives of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, Victoria Bowles filed a lawsuit against the UGA Athletic Association. Earlier this week, the University of Georgia issued a statement that Bowles has been terminated.

The Associated Press reported that the school dismissed Bowles because she did not want to cooperate with the investigation the school is conducting regarding the crash that killed Willock and LeCroy. But, her attorneys are stating that she was terminated in retaliation for filing the lawsuit against the school.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a statement was released by the University of Georgia.

“Applicable policies require university employees to cooperate with internal investigations. Over the course of several months, Ms. Bowles was asked — on numerous occasions — to speak with our investigators and provide information, and through her attorney, she repeatedly refused to cooperate.

“As a result, we were ultimately left with no choice but to terminate her employment.”

Bowles’ attorney, Rob Buck, who is representing her in the lawsuit, also released a statement and claimed that the university has engaged in a “campaign of intimidation” against Bowles.

“Tory, like all other perceived liabilities to the football program, became expendable to UGA, and despite her loyalty and meager salary, has been steamrolled,” he said.

Bowles, a former recruiting analyst for the University of Georgia, submitted the paperwork in Gwinnett County the week of July 14, 2023. She accuses the UGA Athletic Association of negligence.

She also says that the Athletic Association was negligent in allowing LeCroy to drive the car while she was working. Her attorneys claim officials knew that “LeCroy had at least four speeding tickets, which included two ‘super speeder’ violations under Georgia law.” The suit also states that LeCroy’s supervisor was in the vehicle when she was stopped and given her most recent super speeder ticket on Oct. 30, 2023.

In Bowles’ lawsuit against the university, she is also suing recently drafted Philadelphia Eagles rookie Jalen Carter, who was driving the other vehicle when the accident occurred. She accuses Carter of leaving the scene without speaking to law enforcement and failing to render aid.

