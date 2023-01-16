UGA Offensive Player Dies in Car Accident Hours After Celebration of National Championship

Hours after winning the national college football championship, an offensive player from the University of Georgia died along with another person in a car accident early Sunday morning, accoridng to reports.

UGA offensive lineman, Devin Willock and a member of the football staff, Chandler LeCroy were both killed in a car accident several hours after the team held a celebration for winning the national championship. Two other people were also injured in the accident.

A statement about the tragedy was released by the University of Georgia:

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask that everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

We are heartbroken over the passing of Devin and Chandler. Our prayers are with their families during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/BYLH8Xipwa — Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 15, 2023

Early last week, on Jan. 9, the University of Georgia Bulldogs beat the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs with a score of 65-7.

According to CBS News, the 20-year-old Willock was pronounced dead at the scene. LeCroy, who was driving the vehicle died later after being taken to the hospital. She was a football recruiting analyst for the Georgia Bulldogs.

The accident took place in Athens, Georgia.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department stated that the initial investigation discovered that a Ford Expedition “left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees.”

The Bulldogs’ head coach Kirby Smart also released a statement:

“We are all heartbroken and devastated with the loss of Devin Willock and Chandler LeCroy. Devin was an outstanding young man in every way and was always smiling. He was a great teammate and a joy to coach. Chandler was a valuable member of our football staff and brought an incredible attitude and energy every single day. We grieve with their families for this tragic loss and will support them in every way possible.”