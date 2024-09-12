September 12, 2024
City Hall Bomb Threat Received In Ohio City Trump Falsely Accused Haitian Immigrants Of Eating Pets
"Due to a bomb threat that was issued to multiple facilities throughout Springfield today, City Hall is closed today."
Reports are coming out of Springfield, Ohio, that Springfield City Hall was evacuated on Sept. 12 because city officials received a bomb threat. This is the same city where former President Donald Trump falsely accused Haitian immigrants of eating the resident’s pets during his debate on Sept. 10 with Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.
Government officials took to social media to inform the town’s citizens that City Hall was closed. On the Facebook page of the City of Springfield, Ohio – Government, a statement was released:
“Due to a bomb threat that was issued to multiple facilities throughout Springfield today, City Hall is closed today.”
“City of Springfield received a bomb threat that has prompted an immediate response from local and regional law enforcement. As a precautionary measure, the building has been evacuated, and authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and residents. We are working to address this situation as swiftly as possible.”
10 WBNS reported that the city has been getting national attention ever since Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance started spreading rumors that Haitian immigrants have been seen abducting pets and eating them.
Trump, to cast immigrants in a bad light in an attempt to scare the American people in his base, specifically mentioned Springfield in a response during the debate, according to The Hill.
“What they have done to our country by allowing these millions and millions of people to come into our country — and look at what’s happening to the towns [in the] United States. A lot of towns don’t want to talk,” Trump said. “Not going to be Aurora [or] Springfield. A lot of towns don’t want to talk about it because they’re so embarrassed by it. In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs.”
The Associated Press has reported that Springfield city officials have denied and disputed Trump’s outrageous claims.