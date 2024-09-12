News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton City Hall Bomb Threat Received In Ohio City Trump Falsely Accused Haitian Immigrants Of Eating Pets "Due to a bomb threat that was issued to multiple facilities throughout Springfield today, City Hall is closed today."







Reports are coming out of Springfield, Ohio, that Springfield City Hall was evacuated on Sept. 12 because city officials received a bomb threat. This is the same city where former President Donald Trump falsely accused Haitian immigrants of eating the resident’s pets during his debate on Sept. 10 with Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris.

Government officials took to social media to inform the town’s citizens that City Hall was closed. On the Facebook page of the City of Springfield, Ohio – Government, a statement was released:

“Due to a bomb threat that was issued to multiple facilities throughout Springfield today, City Hall is closed today.”

“City of Springfield received a bomb threat that has prompted an immediate response from local and regional law enforcement. As a precautionary measure, the building has been evacuated, and authorities are currently conducting a thorough investigation. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and residents. We are working to address this situation as swiftly as possible.”

10 WBNS reported that the city has been getting national attention ever since Republican Vice Presidential candidate JD Vance started spreading rumors that Haitian immigrants have been seen abducting pets and eating them.