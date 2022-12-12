Sprucing Up for the Holidays? Black-Owned Brands to Source From For Eclectic Decor

It’s time!

The holiday season is known as a time for giving, but make sure your home is taken care of first. Whether you’re hosting the holidays or just want to set the mood, these Black-owned brands may have the decor you need for your space.

If you’re hoping to create the perfect holiday mood, here are BLACK ENTERPRISE’s top 8 Black-owned brands of 2022 to source from for eclectic design styles this year.

1. Sustainable Home Goods

Founder, LaToya Tucciarone partners with artisan entrepreneurs around the world who utilize ethical and eco-friendly methods, to produce the highest quality, earth-friendly goods, offering customers one-of-a-kind home designs.

Customers can shop sustainable home accessories that include candles, baskets, Christmas stockings, throws, tableware, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SustainAble Home Goods (@sustainablehomegoods)

Shoppers who order items from the Sustainable Home Goods website by Dec. 13 are guaranteed Christmas delivery!

2. The Black Art Depot

Founded in 2004 in Atlanta by Kani Saburi Ayubu, The Black Art Depot supplies African-American art, gifts, collectibles and African decor, striving to bring happiness into the hearts of others.

Shoppers will find candleholders, coasters, decorative plates, figurines, ornaments, tree toppers, and other holiday decorations at this 100% minority- owned and -operated business.

New Product: Skating Girls Christmas Ornament Set by Kurt Adler: https://t.co/1E7Xx5UFj0 pic.twitter.com/IKk6Fft3Bw — The Black Art Depot (@blackartdepot) November 28, 2022

3. African American Expressions

A favorite of Atlanta housewife Kandi Buruss, African American Expressions offers culturally authentic designs to their customers.

Although they are recognized as the world’s largest black-owned gift and greeting-card company, the shop has extended its supplies to include Christmas-themed figurines, lanterns, and other home decorations to fill your space.

View this profile on Instagram African American Expressions (@black_gifts) • Instagram photos and videos

4. Marion Art Handmade

The perfect wreath is a necessary piece of decoration for holiday lovers, and designer Marion Bette Beaton has shoppers covered with her Marion Art Handmade collection. Starting out with experience as a theater set and costume designer, Beacon found her love for crafting wreaths after working as senior retirement community manager and decorating the main lobbies with wreaths.

Customers can choose from a variety of her handcrafted designs on her etsy.com store, Marion Art Handmade.

Face one of her breathtaking wreaths every time you walk up to your front door this holiday season.

Beacon also takes custom inquiries and pick up orders for those local in Tucson, Arizona.

5. Restore The Hope

Looking for Black Santa? We found him over here at Restore the Hope. Designer Debra L. Mars offers shoppers a variety of HBCU Santas and Black Nutcrackers to place around the home for the holidays. As previously mentioned in BLACK ENTERPRISE, her partnerships with HBCUS has contributed to designs repping Howard University, Morehouse College, Grambling, FAMU, and more. Her designs are inspired by her research on iconic names such as Thurgood Marshall, Vice President Kamala Harris, Spike Lee, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Purchases can be made through her etsy.com store, Restore The Hope.

6. Peace + Riot

Shoppers can find a variety of eclectic home designs and from this shop owned by interior designer Achuziam Maha-Sanchez and husband Lionel. The Brooklyn boutique offers art, vases, tableware, and even bar products. Maha-Sanchez’s combines an eclectic and global taste inspired by an African and Caribbean heritage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peace&Riot (@peaceandriot)

For shoppers who want an in-store experience, Peace + Riot is located at 401-403 Tompkins Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11216.

7. xN Studio

Check out some gorgeous home designs created by founder Nasozi Kakembo. Home decor items from xN Studio provide shoppers with the perfect aesthetic for their home. From indigo and mudcloth textiles to woven bowls, these blends of modern and classic designs are sure to spruce up your home for the holiday season.

Shoppers can take advantage of FREE Shipping on orders $150+ everyday. December 16 is the last day to order in time for 12/24 arrival in the U.S.!

View this profile on Instagram xN Studio (@xnstudio_) • Instagram photos and videos

8. The 125 Collection

The holidays just aren’t complete without the perfect aroma to set the tone in your home. Get a hold of one or more of these luxurious and festive holiday candles from The 125 Collection.

This female, Black-owned brand, based in Harlem, NY, offers shoppers a mix of floral, clean, and cozy scents with fun quotes and designs to add to their holiday aesthetic.

These unique vegan candles offer approximately 80 hours of burn time with a lead-free, cotton wick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The 125 Collection ®️ (@the125collection)

Candle lovers can choose from a variety of scents including Spicy Blood Orange, Lavender & Sage, Tobacco Flowers & Vanilla, Sparkling Birch, and Metallic Rose.

Don’t Forget!

Once home is taken care of, extend some of your holiday cheer to your friends and family and invite them over to see your newly decked out space.

If you’re on social media this holiday season, make sure you post and tag your favorite Black-owned brands you shopped from this year, and don’t forget to use that #BuyBlack hashtag!