St. Louis Youth Football Coach Shot By Angry Parent Is Recovering

A 30-year-old youth football coach who was shot at one of his team’s practices during a dispute with a parent is recovering from his wounds.

Fox 2 reported that Shaquille Latimore was shot on Oct. 10 after 43-year-old Daryl Clemmons became upset that his son was not starting. Clemmons is currently being charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

“I was overjoyed [and] overwhelmed,” said Latimore of the support he has received. “Kind of just lets me know that I’m doing something right. It still kind of brings me to tears. I didn’t know I had this much support doing something this small, just coaching kids [and] just trying to get them in the right direction.”

SeMiko Latimore, Shaquille’s mother, created a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses and help the family.

The GoFundMe page reads, “This fundraiser has been set up for those that want to donate or be a blessing to Coach Shaq! He is a husband and a father. And due to the severity of his injuries, he will be out of work for an undetermined amount of time. The funds raised will assist him in continuing to provide and care for his family, as well as help with medical expenses. Thank you in advance for contribution, big or small!!!”

Over the last four days, the coach has received $9,526 toward the goal of $15,000. In addition to this, some of his players held a rally on Oct 12 at Forest Park in St. Louis alongside SeMiko Latimore.

It’s just amazing, all of the…” SeMiko said, overcome with emotion. “God, I can’t even talk–the outpouring of love and support that we’ve had.”

Latimore, like other youth football coaches for the BadBoyz, volunteers their time and energy to give something positive to their community. Assistant volunteer coach Jennifer Perkins, told Fox 2, “We just want to give back to our community. The streets are taking our children, and we just want to give back and make sure they have a better path.”

Counseling was also made available for the players. The shooting happened at a team practice, and some kids likely witnessed it.

“I’m just trying to give back and get my blessings, that’s all,” said Latimore. “Yeah, I will [return to coaching]. I might take a little break, but I’ll definitely be back coaching.”

