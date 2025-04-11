Then, There Were None: St. Lunatic’s Ali Drops Lawsuit Against Nelly

The last of the St. Lunatics has dropped their lawsuit accusing Nelly of not compensating them for work done on his first album, Country Grammar.

According to Billboard, Ali (Ali Jones), one-fourth of the St. Lunatics, dropped the pending litigation against Nelly (Cornell Haynes) on April 10. An initial filing in September 2024 accused the Hot in Herre star of not giving the members proper credit and royalty payments on his debut album.

Less than a month later, former St. Lunatics members Murphy Lee (Tohri Harper), Kyjuan (Robert Kyjuan), and City Spud (Lavell Webb) requested to be taken off the lawsuit, citing they never authorized the attorney who filed the suit to include them in the legal proceeding.

Attorneys for Ali did not give a reason for withdrawing the lawsuit.

However, Nelly’s attorney, Ken Freundlich, asked the judge not to dismiss the case yet and to sanction Ali’s lawyer.