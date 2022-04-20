Stacey Abrams, Kandi Burruss, Carlos King, and More to Headline CultureCon Atlanta 2022

CultureCon 2022 is quickly approaching and this year’s three-city tour includes a star-studded lineup that will celebrate culture, community and creatives of color through exclusive events.

On Wednesday, The Creative Collective NYC announced the official 2022 lineup that will include speaking appearances and performances from the likes of Stacey Abrams, Kandi Burruss, Omeretta The Great, Carlos King, and more. Past speakers include Will Smith, Spike Lee, Tracee Ellis Ross, Keke Palmer, and more.

The tour kicks off in Atlanta from May 2 to May 6 before heading to Los Angeles from June 16 to 18, and closing out in New York from October to October 7. Each stop includes exclusive events, workshops, parties and experiences all aimed at amplifying communities of color.

The Atlanta stop will be hosted by actress Kat Graham and Olori Swankas and include a small business market, skill-building workshops, and interactive activations, as noted by People. HBCU students can also receive free conference tickets courtesy of Wieden+Kennedy who will be hosting an immersive Museum of Culture and leading a panel discussion on how creatives can protect their brands.

To help kick off the event, Twitter will host an open mic night on Twitter Spaces on May 2 and a panel dubbed “Show Me the Receipts,” where attendees can take a deep dive into topics around wealth building. Participants can also join the interactive audio lounge #TweetSuite: Collaboration Café where creators get a chance to network in person or on the Twitter Spaces platform.

CultureCon aims to bring Black and brown creatives together in a supportive environment where they can get up close and personal with major brands and companies like Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest, and Audible, in an effort to learn how to build digital communities, grow their own brands, and continue adding to the growing desire for diverse storytelling.

HBO Max is the official presenting partner with sponsors from major companies including Foot Locker Atlanta, Cash App and Square, and Grey Goose Vodka. For more information visit the CultureCon website.