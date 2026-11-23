Stacey Abrams is restructuring Fair Fight, the voting rights organization she founded in 2018, as the group prepares to shift its focus toward protecting democratic institutions and addressing broader threats to political representation, The Associated Press reports.

The former Georgia gubernatorial candidate plans to wind down the organization’s existing voting-focused operations and unveil a new mission in 2027, according to the outlet.

Abrams said the transition reflects growing concerns about congressional redistricting, state government authority, and what she describes as threats to democratic processes.

“I don’t think it’s getting out of the game. I think it’s changing the approach,” Abrams told the AP.

Founded after Abrams narrowly lost Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election to Republican Brian Kemp, Fair Fight became a prominent organization advocating for ballot access and voter protection, particularly among Black voters and historically marginalized communities.

The organization raised nearly $220 million over eight years and helped establish voter protection networks nationwide. Its efforts included working with former President Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign on voter protection initiatives across 18 states.

However, Fair Fight has faced financial challenges and staffing reductions following the 2022 elections. The organization currently employs 22 people, down from a peak of nearly 60, according to the AP.

Abrams emphasized that the restructuring does not signal an abandonment of voting rights advocacy. Instead, the organization intends to educate Americans about how state legislatures influence healthcare, education, government spending, and other policies affecting their daily lives.

The shift comes amid concerns about Black political representation following a Supreme Court ruling earlier this year that prompted several Republican-controlled Southern legislatures to eliminate congressional districts represented by Black lawmakers.

Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, described Fair Fight’s transition as an institutional loss while emphasizing the need to keep investing in voter protection.

Lauren Groh-Wargo, a former Fair Fight leader and longtime Abrams adviser, said the organization plans to transfer or share research, donor relationships, and strategic resources with allied organizations and its successor.

Abrams hopes the restructured organization will build on Fair Fight’s legacy while expanding its efforts to address challenges facing American democracy.

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