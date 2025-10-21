News by Sharelle B. McNair Stacy Davis Gates Makes Power Move To Lead Illinois Teacher Unions Under her leadership, Davis Gates' key initiative has been advocating for state funding to be increased for schools, given Chicago Public Schools’s public battle with budget deficits over the past two years.







Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU), plans on fighting for more funding for schools and universities after being elected president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT), putting her in a dual position representing over 100,000 teachers, the Chicago Sun Times reports.

Davis Gates faced no challengers in the unanimous Oct. 19 vote during the IFT convention. With her slate representing Southern Illinois, the northern suburbs of Chicago, and higher education workers, she replaced Dan Montgomery, who led ITF for 15 years. While Davis Gates often received criticism for what is labeled as divisive rhetoric, CTU has brought people together who work in different school environments, all for one common goal.

She feels she can do the same thing on the state level. “We have to show people how to practice democracy, how to work across our differences, how to create solidarity based on our collective needs, and I don’t think it’s a better place to do that than with teachers from all over this state,” Davis Gates said.

Under her leadership, Davis Gates’ key initiative has been advocating for state funding to be increased for schools, given Chicago Public Schools’ public battle with budget deficits over the past two years. She plans to expand that agenda to IFT by providing training for members with supportive tactics, including how to bargain with administrations and ways to support locals in contract fights.

In addition to public schools, Davis Gates plans to campaign for more funding in higher education, touching on colleges and universities being severely underfunded, resulting in driving up costs for working families. According to Politico, during an interview, she boasted of holding the recipes handed down from her ancestors to lead, understanding the need to sacrifice to accomplish goals. “Look at me. Like, both my grandmothers: sharecroppers. Literally, Sunflower County, Mississippi. Eudora, Arkansas — and I get to lead the largest union in the Illinois AFL-CIO,” she said.

“I am a manifestation of that sacrifice, and I work so very hard to make good on it because I knew what it took.”

While her election will ruffle feathers from some critics of her methods — in particular, a social media post paying tribute to Assata Shakur — Davis Gates has already received some praise from elected officials. Illinois House of Representatives Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch celebrated her for “always blazing her own trail,” and “always knowing her ‘why.’”

Congratulations to Stacy Davis Gates on her election this past weekend as President of the Illinois Federation of Teachers. Stacy has always blazed her own trail, and she always knows her ‘why.’ At every step of her career, she has been focused on the needs of our educators, our… pic.twitter.com/g22u0TJd2A — Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (@SpeakerWelchIL) October 20, 2025

Illinois Rep. Delia Ramirez says she is excited to continue to work with her friend, whom she calls one of the “most courageous labor leaders in Chicago.” “As everything we care about is under attack, we need leaders who will boldly fight for the schools and fully resourced public education system every community deserves,” she said in a post on X.

Congratulations to my friend and one of the most courageous labor leaders in Chicago, Stacy Davis Gates, on her election as @iftaft President. As everything we care about is under attack, we need leaders who will boldly fight for the schools and fully resourced public education… pic.twitter.com/vE1l6T608D — Delia Ramirez (@DeliaRamirezIL) October 19, 2025

She is even receiving recognition on the national level. American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said it’s time to see leadership from the next generation. “We as a union have a lot of different kinds of leaders that together represent the next generation,” Weingarten said.

“Stacy is one of them.”

