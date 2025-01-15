News by Kandiss Edwards Starbucks Is No Longer Allows Non-Paying Customers Access To Its Facilities Starbucks is no longer allowing nonpaying customers in its buildings.







Starbucks is ending its open-door policy for non-paying patrons. The company’s new Code of Conduct outlines areas within its establishments that are now off-limits to those who do not make a purchase.

“We want to ensure our spaces are prioritized for use by our customers,” the code states. “Our spaces -– including our cafes, patios, and restrooms -– are for use by customers and partners.”

Starbucks spokesperson Jaci Anderson released a statement to Fox News Digital, emphasizing the company’s commitment to creating the best environment for patrons. She said the best way to achieve this is by setting “clear expectations” and excluding individuals who do not purchase products.

“We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores,” Anderson said. “By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.”

The code of conduct also encourages employees to ask any persons vaping, smoking, and panhandling to leave the premises.

This marks a full departure from Starbucks’s open-door policy, which it instituted in 2018. Then-Chairman Howard Schultz specified that all individuals were welcome to use the restroom, even without the intention to make a purchase.

“We don’t want to become a public bathroom,” Schultz said, “but we’re going to make the right decision a hundred percent of the time and give people the key.”

The 2018 policy change followed an incident in which Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested for not purchasing anything while waiting for a third companion. The incident, which involved a contentious exchange between the men and Starbucks employees, made headlines.

Nelson and Robinson settled with the company, received an undisclosed amount of money, and guaranteed four years of college tuition. The men also settled their claim with the city of Philadelphia over the arrest for $1. As part of the agreement, the city is required to create a program for young entrepreneurs.

RELATED CONTENT: Coffee Giant Starbucks Accused Of Tricking Customers, App Collecting $900M Over 5-Year Period