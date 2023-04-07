Stars of the Disney+ Original Series “The Crossover” Celebrate With an Orange Carpet Premiere in Hollywood

Last night, the stars and creative team of the upcoming Disney+ Original series “The Crossover” celebrated the series premiere with an orange carpet at the historic Hollywood Athletic Club in Los Angeles. “The Crossover,” based off the best-selling novel by Kwame Alexander, from Disney Branded Television and produced by 20th Television, debuts April 5 with all episodes on Disney+.

Series stars Jalyn Hall, Amir O’Neil, Derek Luke, Sabrina Revelle, Deja Monique, Trevor Bush, and Skyla I’Lece walked the orange carpet, along with co-showrunners and executive producers Kwame Alexander, Damani Johnson, and Kimberly A. Harrison.

In addition to Alexander, Johnson and Harrison, The SpringHill Company’s LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson and Lezlie Wills serve as executive producers alongside George Tillman Jr., Bob Teitel, Robert Prinz and Jay Marcus of State Street Pictures, and Daveed Diggs, Todd Harthan and Erin O’Malley.

About “The Crossover”

The Crossover, based on the bestselling novel by Kwame Alexander, follows twin middle school basketball phenoms Jordan “J.B” and Josh “Filthy” Bell as they struggle with growing up, growing apart, and finding themselves — on and off the court.

Filthy is a laser-focused athlete, determined to be the next Lebron James. His brother and best friend, J.B., has always dutifully followed along with the plan. But when new girl Alexis comes to town and J.B.’s interest in basketball starts to wane, tension starts to brew between the brothers — threatening to break their lifelong bond.

Of course, juggling school, friends, romance, and basketball isn’t easy when their mom, the academically gifted Dr. Crystal Bell, is the principal, and their former NBA player dad, Chuck, is the team coach. They only want what’s best for the boys, and Chuck’s “basketball rules for life” have guided them since they were young. But when Chuck’s health starts to decline, the family’s foundation starts to crumble — forcing everyone to step up, be selfless, and find faith in each other.

With help from their wise-cracking and loyal friends Maya and Vondie, plus guidance and wisdom from parent and teachers, Filthy and J.B. learn that in the game of life, basketball might not be everything…but family is always a net tied together.