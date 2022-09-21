State Department Recognizes 19 HBCU Schools as Fulbright Institutional Leaders

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) recognized 19 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) schools Monday as “Fulbright Historically Black College and University (HBCU) Institutional Leaders.”

According to a State Department release, the recognition is based on the strong partnership between the Fulbright Program and the HBCUs between the 2020 and 2022 academic years. The 19 HBCU schools span 13 states and include:

Alcorn State University, Lorman, MS; Bennett College, Greensboro, NC.; Bluefield State University, Bluefield, WVA; Central State University, Wilberforce, OH; Delaware State University, Dover, DE.; Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, NC; Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University, Tallahassee, FL.; Howard University, Washington, D.C.; Huston-Tillotson University, Austin, TX; Jarvis Christian University, Hawkins, TX; Lincoln University, Lincoln University, PA; Mississippi Valley State University, Itta Bena, MS.; Morgan State University, Baltimore, MD; North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Greensboro, NC.; Spelman College, Atlanta, GA.; Tennessee State University, Nashville, TN; Texas Southern University, Houston, TX; Tuskegee University, Tuskegee, AL.; and Virginia State University, Petersburg, VA.

The Fulbright program is the premier student exchange program for the U.S. Government. The program has teamed with a bevy of diversity-related groups, including HBCU schools, the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, and the American Association of Community Colleges..

“This is an exceptional note of distinction,” Tuskegee President Charlotte P. Morris said in a release.

“We have always known the caliber of students and faculty whose vigorous academic work influences our society in a variety of areas,” Morris added. “This acknowledgment will help our students and the broader community see the enormous value our university brings.”

The program has been running for more than 75 years and has provided more than 400,000 partners with the opportunity to exchange ideas, seek and share solutions to challenges that are significant across the globe including climate change, food insecurity, and public health. The Fulbright program annually gives program grants to more than 1,900 students to study, teach, and conduct research overseas.