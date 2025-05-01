Women by Stacy Jackson Unveiling Of New Statue Kicks Off Dawn Staley Month in South Carolina Staley hopes the statue moves young girls to look her up and learn about everything she has accomplished on and off the basketball court.







It’s Dawn Staley Month in Columbia, South Carolina, and the city kicked off the celebration Wednesday with an unveiling of a statue honoring the iconic women’s basketball coach.

The new statue now meets guests in front of the Colonial Life Arena, home of the Gamecocks’ women’s basketball team. According to a press release, the April 30 unveiling of Staley’s statue took place at 4 p.m. next to the University of South Carolina Pastides Alumni Center at the intersection of Senate Street and Lincoln Street. The statue represents the legacy of the Gamecocks’ head coach, whose impact has extended beyond the court.

“This tribute celebrates not only her championship legacy as a coach and player, but also her unwavering commitment to leadership, community empowerment and uplifting future generations,” the press release read. “Dawn Staley’s influence continues to inspire both on and off the court, and this statue stands as a lasting symbol of excellence, resilience and pride for Columbia and the entire state of South Carolina.”

Hang it in the Louvre ✨ pic.twitter.com/EoOcMnj8qv — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) April 30, 2025

The statue is a collaborative effort between the City of Columbia, community partners, and the Gender Diversity Arts Initiative, Statues for Equality. Staley stood in front of her newly unveiled statue on Wednesday to thank the mayor, her family, Gamecocks coaches, players, staff, devoted fans, and everyone who contributed to the special event.

“This honor is an interesting one for me,” she said in her speech, posted on the Gamecocks YouTube channel. “If I’m being completely honest, having a statue in my image was never a goal or even a thought.

Staley’s statue is located half a mile from the A’ja Wilson statue, and the three-time national title-winning coach confessed that she wanted Wilson’s to be the “only one.” She spoke about the importance of women’s representation in sports and the world. Her hope for the statue is that young girls will be inspired by the things she’s done with basketball and beyond.

“I hope she sees that I was a champion for equity and equality, and that in my own way, I pushed for change, that I stood proudly in the space called on me to inhabit, not as someone perfect or extraordinary, but as a regular girl who used her gifts to open doors so other girls wouldn’t have to knock as hard.”

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the professional athlete became the highest-paid women’s basketball coach in January after she scored a record $25 million deal. Following the Gamecocks’ recent national title win, the off-season will be filled with meet-and-greets for Staley, who announced her “Uncommon Favor” book tour in April. The May book tour has already been scheduled for stops in New York, Pennsylvania, and the Gamecocks’ home in South Carolina.

SC, it’s official – my book tour is coming home! Join me in Columbia (and Philly and NYC) to talk about Uncommon Favor!



Register to attend at the link in bio. I can’t wait to see you there!

@booksamillion, @unclebobbies, @bnfifthavenue, @AtriaBooks, @SimonAndSchuster pic.twitter.com/QuViaA4Fav — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) April 29, 2025

