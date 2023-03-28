Stay Away: Florida NAACP Chapter Wants To Issue Travel Advisory for Black Americans

One Florida NAACP chapter is calling for Black people to stay away from the Sunshine State.

CBS News reports the Hillsborough of the NAACP is working toward a travel advisory for the state on the heels of the state’s “anti-Black legislation” put in place by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis. Leaders are hoping this advisory will bring awareness and education to Black Americans.

Hillsborough County Chapter president Yvette Lewis said she met with other NAACP members and agreed to work with the national office on this advisory.

“Just educate yourself on what is really going on and why,” Lewis said. “Be aware of where you spend your dollars at, make your dollars count for you, and make your dollars worth something and worthwhile.”

Lewis and the NAACP are focusing on recent laws put in place to ban books, which “must not have any bias when it comes to race, cultural diversity and socioeconomic issues.” Certain books in question include Angie Thomas’ The Hate U Give, and the late legendary novelist Toni Morrison’s Beloved.

The iconic organization is concerned about the recent rejection of high school advanced placement African American Studies courses, which DeSantis said “contributes to a political agenda” and “lacks educational value.” They will have some backup as last month Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights activists protested in front of Florida’s state capitol building in Tallahassee.

While the travel advisory may be an appropriate first step, some Florida business owners aren’t on board. WESH 2 News talked to business owners who feel the proposed plan would put a damper on business.

“It would be very, very detrimental to us because everybody who comes from out of town, they really do support us in a way that some of our locals can’t support all the time,” said Shannea Akins, owner of Nikki’s Place Southern Cuisine in Orlando. “They know where to come and get a good plate that’s just different and off the beaten path, you know.”

Of course, DeSantis caught wind of the advisory and called it “a pure stunt.“