‘Stay Squared Up My Friends:’ Russell Wilson Surprises Ciara With Flowers, Has Fan Swooning

After relentless jeers thrown at Russell Wilson for being “lame” and a “square,” it’s clear he will never feel less than for worshiping the ground his wife Ciara walks on.

On Friday, the NFL star surprised his wife during a publicity shoot for her co-owned Ten To One Rum with a lavish bouquet of flowers.

After realizing it was her husband who had seemingly materialized from thin air while she was making her entrance to the event, Ciara excitedly jumped into his arms and the pair shared a heartwarming moment all captured on camera. “Oh my gosh… What are you doing here?” the 1, 2 Step singer exclaimed with glee.

“That’s so sweet,” she continued. “Oh my gosh, I can’t believe you’re here.”

The Broncos quarterback shared the surprise to Instagram, laughing off the haters with the caption: “Stay Squared Up my friends. #SurpriseSurprise @Ciara.”

Behind-the-scenes footage leading up to the moment were additionally shared on his Instagram story, saying, “When you that ‘square’ waiting to surprise ur lady” and “I’m gunna stay ‘squared up.’”

The subliminal shots are in response to internet trolls who have heavily criticized the star athlete for treating his woman with tenderness and love, calling him “corny” and “a simp,” an internet term for a man who is overly attentive and sympathetic to women. In other words, a man who keeps his lady happy.

The name-calling stems mainly in comparison to Ciara’s ex, rapper Future.

The couple remains unbothered about the bitter insults, Wilson embracing his “square” actions if it means eternal bliss with his gorgeous wife.

The pair share two children, daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, and son Win Harrison Wilson. Ciara shares 8-year-old Future Zahir Wilbur with Future, whom Wilson lovingly raises as his own son.

To express her gratitude for the lovely surprise, Ciara took to her own Instagram story and wrote, “I love you so much baby. This was the sweetest surprise. You’re the best.”