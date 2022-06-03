Steelo Brim Talks Transition to Music, Serving As EP on ‘Ridiculousness,’ and New Album

Steelo Brim is branching out from his MTV persona and sat down with “Hip Hop & Enterprise” to dish on his new role as a rapper.

The comedian, producer, writer, actor, and now musician, is best known as the co-host of the MTV series Ridiculousness, which has run over 26 seasons in 11 years. Now as he steps into the booth, Steelo is expressing himself in new ways that are reshaping his career and outlook on the world.

“For me, I think anything I do in life and any business, I try to attack or just anything I do, or a hobby, I try to ask myself what success looks like,” Steelo told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“And for me, it was just having fun and being able to express myself.”

Steelo recently released his highly anticipated debut album Eldorado Excursions which entails the progression of Steelo coming from the heart of Chicago’s Westside & ending up in the LA lights to pursue his young dream of working in music.

The 13-track project includes features from Fabolous, Buddy, Arin Ray, BJ The Chicago Kid, Chuck Inglish, Dej Loaf, Leon Thomas, Vic Mensa, Problem, Nomad P and more. While it’s Steelo’s musical debut, the EP serves as an account of his many years of working on the backend with some of music’s biggest names.

Many don’t know that Steelo has navigated the music industry through A&R & publishing, working with renowned artists like Miguel, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick, MikeWillMadeIt, and more. With so much experience helping to develop chart-topping artists, Steelo admits to never seeing the profession for himself.

“I’ve always been behind the scenes and I’ve managed producers, actual actors, I’ve always been somebody that’s been okay with being behind the scenes,” he said. “So I’ve never thought that’s what I wanted to do. I knew I had creative ideas but I never really told myself that I was going to be an artist.”

Steelo also expresses himself through his weekly comedic podcast, Wine & Weed, which he touched on while elaborating on his many creative expressions outside of EP’ing a hit TV show.

Press play below to learn more about Steelo’s creative process as a rising artist.